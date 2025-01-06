2025 NFL Mini Mock Draft: How Will The First 18 Picks Go In April?

The NFL season is over for 18 teams. On Sunday, the regular season wrapped up, and while we generally knew which teams would make it to the playoffs, the list of 14 squads with a chance to win the Super Bowl — and the seeds they’ll have as the postseason begins — is now all sorted out. There will be plenty of time to focus on what the future holds for those teams, but for the 18 that missed out on the playoffs, it’s time to lock in and figure out what is going to happen this April during the NFL Draft. The order for the non-postseason teams was set on Sunday, and today, we wanted to take a preliminary look at how we think things will shake out. Obviously, things like the Senior Bowl, the Combine, and Pro Days will all end up impacting this, but as of now, here’s how we think the first 18 picks (sans trades) will shake out in Green Bay in a few months.

1. Tennessee Titans: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado I think there’s a very real world where the Titans end up in an Eli Manning situation where Deion Sanders does everything he can to push Shedeur to either New York or Las Vegas if the Titans indicate they view him as the top QB. That could push them to Cam Ward or they could try and trade back with the Giants or Raiders, but if all things are equal, I think Shedeur would be the pick. This team desperately needs an upgrade in QB play, as Will Levis is pretty clearly not the guy. They need to address a bunch of positions, but in today’s NFL, everything starts with the QB, and Sanders, in my mind, is at the top of the list in a less-than-stellar QB class. 2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State The Browns have a ton of needs, and EDGE will rocket up that list if Myles Garrett starts seriously looking for a way out. Regardless, they should go best player available, and that is Carter, who has turned into the best defensive player in this class. He’s big, fast, physically, ruthless, and has room to get better as he continues to refine his technique — he was an off-ball linebacker until this year when he became the queen on the chessboard for the Nittany Lion defense.

3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami The Giants finally ripped the band-aid off with the Daniel Jones release but may be at the mercy of the Titans and Browns at the very top here. It is a two-QB class in terms of first-round talent – and even then, it’s a bit of a stretch to say both are worthy of top-5 picks – and they’ll hope one is still available. In this case, it’s Cam Ward, who had a terrific year at Miami and would step into a situation with a clear top receiver in rookie sensation Malik Nabers that could be a very fun combo. Ward is not a perfect QB prospect and there would be some growing pains with a guy that’s had some turnover issues in the past, but he took strides this year in that area and figures to be one of the first names called in April. 4. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado New England fell out of the No. 1 spot but takes the player they’d probably have taken if they had the top pick. Whether Hunter would be Drake Maye’s top receiver, a corner who teams up with Christian Gonzalez to make the best 1-2 cornerback duo in the league, or someone who tries to do both, the reigning Heisman Trophy would bring a much-needed injection of talent to the Patriots on either side of the ball.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas The Jaguars need help all over the field, but after trading Cam Robinson to the Vikings at the deadline, I have to think one of the first areas they address is at tackle. For the moment, the Jags are committed to Trevor Lawrence and need to get him some protection up front. Even if the QB plan changes in the near future, a strong left tackle is always needed, and Banks is at the top of my board after a tremendous season with the Longhorns. Banks has tremendous movement skills, gave up very few pressures all season, and has been starting in Austin ever since arriving as a freshman — he’s up to 37 starts in his career. 6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Both of the top QBs being off the board might be a blessing in disguise for the Raiders, because dropping a rookie quarterback into their current offense is just a recipe for disaster. Instead, the goal should be to make life easier on a potential 2026 QB, and McMillan helps in a big way. He’s a nightmare to deal with on jump balls and has good straight-line speed for a guy of his size. While he is probably not the second coming of Mike Evans, he’ll make a very nice pass-catching duo with Brock Bowers for whomever is under center in Sin City.

7. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan The Jets are going to have a brand new regime in charge with a new GM and new coach, and while it seems like a QB change is almost assured, that likely won’t be via the Draft. There’s still some real talent on this Jets roster, and while there will be a temptation here to make a splash on the offensive side of the ball, I think the Jets best chance of winning immediately is to build back their defense. They slipped on that side of the ball this past season, and adding a monster in the middle like Graham next to Quinnen Williams would immediately give them one of the best interior defensive fronts in the league. 8. Carolina Panthers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia Carolina’s defense should be better next year for no reason other than Derrick Brown is back from his season-ending knee injury. Still, they have to get better all over the place on the defensive side of the ball, and bringing in Williams helps. He looks the part and is clearly an impressive athlete, albeit one who could use a bit of polish. Still, Williams would help one of the worst pass rushes in the league get home more, which is priority number one for Carolina this offseason.

9. New Orleans Saints: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee The Saints defense was horrific this season and they have to figure out how to get to opposing QBs. Bryan Bresee had the most sacks on the team with 7.5 and did so from his tackle position inside. Adding some juice on the edge to take away some of the time in the pocket from opponents is a must, and James Pearce Jr. is electric rushing the passer. He’s not the biggest guy, but his speed and bend around the corner is elite and is the type of skillset the Saints simply do not have currently. 10. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OT, LSU A number of Caleb Williams’ sacks were the result of him trying to extend plays, which he has to get better at. But the majority of them came because Chicago’s line was horrible, and if they don’t fix that, Williams will be the latest QB to come to the Bears and flop. Campbell is one of the top offensive linemen in this class, and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard, he’ll be able to give Chicago some help in keeping Williams upright. Whether they go with an offensive or defensive-minded head coach, an OL needs to be the pick.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan I think this is probably the floor for Johnson, who could very well be a top-5 pick. He sat out most of the year at Michigan with an injury, but came into the year as the nation’s top corner and anyone that goes back to his tape from last year’s title run will see why. The Niners are going to have a fascinating offseason as they might have to make some major changes to their core after a disappointing season, but no matter what, they need to add some playmakers in the secondary. Johnson would give them that and allow them to focus the rest of their efforts in the offseason on other areas of need. 12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Bolstering their front seven is an option here, but Jeanty is too good of a player who fills too big of a need for Dallas to pass him up. His size, speed, agility, vision, balance, and ability to fight for extra yards are all what you want out of a top-tier running back, and with Dak Prescott returning in 2025, giving him a running game that is more reliable than what the Cowboys got out of Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott this past season would be wise.

13. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia The Dolphins have to get better in their secondary if they’re going to compete, and Starks is an absolute stud. He pops on tape every time you cut on a Georgia game and would give them a playmaker in the back end they were severely lacking this year — Miami got zero interceptions from its safeties in 2024. He’s got good ball skills and isn’t afraid to stick his nose in the run game. 14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State Warren is a matchup nightmare, in part because his positional versatility means you can hunt matchups with him as a tight end, a slot receiver, an outside receiver, or in the backfield. Whether Anthony Richardson is the long-term answer for the Colts or not is a question, but it’s not a question that they need more reliable pass catchers, and they barely got any production out of their tight end room last year. That would change right away with Warren in Indianapolis.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia The Falcons have needed a top pass rusher for a decade, and while they started to find their way to opposing quarterbacks a bit more towards the end of the season, this is still the top area of need. Atlanta loves a Georgia player, but that’s not why I have Walker in this spot. He’s just a game-wrecker and has positional versatility as a rusher on the edge and playing off the ball. Raheem Morris could use that type of weapon on his defense if the Falcons are to take a step forward in 2025. 16. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M Jonathan Gannon knows how important getting to quarterbacks is — remember, when the Eagles made the Super Bowl with him as defensive coordinator, they led the league in sacks and were among the best at pressuring QBs. Arizona wasn’t great at either of those things this year, so we think they should target Scourton, a mountain of a man who will provide a ton of physicality off the edge. He’s not the quickest or twitchiest player, but he’d be a building block for a Cardinals defense that could use one up front.