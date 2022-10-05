By his incredibly lofty standards, Aaron Judge took his time hitting his 61st home run, and only produced one home run from September 20 through October 3. On Tuesday evening, Judge launched his American League record 62nd home run against the Texas Rangers and, in addition to the celebration of Yankees fans, college football observers are also throwing a party about the end of live television cut-ins.

The focus was largely on Judge but, with any momentous swing like that, there is always a scramble for the ball. Judge’s 61st home run ended up in the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen after a fan came up empty on a good chance to snag it, and folks were trying to position themselves for the best chance to catch No. 62. Tuesday’s eventual blast went over the wall and several people spotted what seemed to be a fan falling over the railing in pursuit of the ball.

man fell off a railing trying to catch Judge's 62nd home run pic.twitter.com/AT0NE2wa0q — Joon Lee (@joonlee) October 5, 2022

However, it was later reported by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News that the fan who went over the railing was removed from the building for seemingly attempting to jump over, acknowledging they did not suffer any injuries.

Guy did not incur injuries, but was escorted out of park for trying to jump fence. https://t.co/3Q7WZQ1n6E — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) October 5, 2022

It will be interesting to see if this individual ends up going on the record about his pursuit. Still, it is a reminder that, when the monetary value of a baseball like this is in play, people will do strange things.