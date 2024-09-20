The New York Jets offense finally came to life in their Week 3 game on Thursday night against the New England Patriots. Aaron Rodgers looked the best he has as a Jet in the first half against their AFC East rivals, going 15-for-20 for 170 yards and a touchdown, leading New York to a 14-3 advantage at the break.

Despite a fantastic half offensively (that could’ve looked better if not for a missed field goal at the end), it didn’t seem Rodgers was completely thrilled with everything going on with the Jets. After the Jets scored their second touchdown to go up 14-0, Rodgers came over to the sideline and was greeted Robert Saleh, but the veteran QB didn’t seem thrilled with his head coach, pushing away Saleh’s attempt at hugging him after a quick dap.

Rodgers and Saleh are pumped.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/b3aSB0VgsM — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 20, 2024

While we’ve seen celebrations where guys will push each other in excitement (see: Rodgers celebrating with Garrett Wilson after a second half TD), this seemed like something a bit different, as Rodgers had a little something to say to Saleh as he pushed away. I would guess both parties will be asked about this after the game and brush it aside, so I wouldn’t expect any clarity on what really went on here (especially if New York cruises to a win), but it was a bit odd given how well the first half went for the Jets and will undoubtedly be something that gets talked about on Friday.