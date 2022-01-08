A bonkers story hit the internet on Friday by way of former NFL quarterback and current media personality Boomer Esiason. According to Esiason, a rumor is making the rounds that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has come under fire for basically everything he’s said and done regarding COVID-19, would skip the Super Bowl because he wants to protest the NFL’s COVID protocols.

Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8ycIyJzqKN — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 7, 2022

“Boom, the Rodgers saga continues to get crazier and crazier,” Esiason’s cohost Gregg Giannotti says as he reads a tweet that Esiason received. “I’ve been told by multiple people in Aaron’s direct circle that if the Packers make the Super Bowl, he will use the week leading up to the Super Bowl to prove a major point. He will threaten the NFL by saying he won’t play in the big game or next season if they don’t eliminate some of the COVID-related rules. One big one that upsets him the most is the testing of non-symptomatic players. He’s told Jordan Love to be ready. Like you said, he’s got to make it first, but Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send Goodell in a frenzy navigating the situation.”

Now, it is worth mentioning that both Esiason and Giannotti believe that this was a prank, but things still spread far enough that it got onto Rodgers’ radar. Unsurprisingly, the Packers star shot the whole thing down, and did so by using a ton of hashtags.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Green Bay makes the Super Bowl, even though they have the 1-seed and a very good football team. But if they do, it seems pretty safe to assume No. 12 will be their starting quarterback.