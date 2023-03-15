If Aaron Rodgers ends up getting his wish and is traded to the New York Jets sometime soon, it seems like a safe bet that he’s not going to tell Adam Schefter to break the news. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers expressed that he’s not exactly a fan of ESPN’s NFL newsbreaker, telling a story about a time Schefter got his phone number and reached out to him.

Aaron Rodgers trashes Adam Schefter “lose my number” pic.twitter.com/JSYy29J3i3 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 15, 2023

“Ask Schefter what I texted him when he somehow got my number and texted me,” Rodgers said. “I didn’t respond to Dianna Russini, I think her name is … but like, I would say the same thing I told Schefty: Lose my number, nice try. I’ll speak for myself.”

Well, Schefter decided to go along with this and posted the exact text that Rodgers sent him.

Rodgers has expressed his thoughts on Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport during cameos on McAfee’s show in the past, saying that “There’s an inner circle, and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport, to Adam Schefter or to any of those people. So if you’re one of those people who’s talking to those people, it’s a great reminder to you: You’re not in the inner circle.”