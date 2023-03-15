aaron rodgers
Getty Image
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Says His Intention Is To ‘Play For The New York Jets’ Next Season

Aaron Rodgers‘ future is starting to become a little more clear. During a Wednesday afternoon appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers announced that he plans on playing football during the 2023 NFL season as a member of the New York Jets, as long as the Jets and the Green Bay Packers can figure out a deal.

“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “And I haven’t been holding anything up at this point, it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get.”

Rodgers claims that Green Bay is “digging their heels in” on what they would like to get back in return for the former NFL MVP, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting earlier in the day that the Packers would like to get a few first-round picks back to move him. Rodgers also said that, before he went into his highly-publicized darkness retreat, he was “90 percent” sure that he was going to retire.

Meanwhile, back in the Meadowlands, the Jets’ social media folks appear to be pretty excited about Rodgers potentially coming to town.

