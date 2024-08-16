AEW Is Still Running An England Show In 2025 Despite All In’s Move

After running AEW All In for the last two years in England, the promotion announced on Thursday that it will shift the show to Texas next year. But while doing media ahead of AEW’s return to Wembley Stadium next Sunday, August 25, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed the promotion isn’t done in England.

Tony Khan on AEW returning to London next year: "We will be back in London in 2025. It will not be AEW All In, but it will be something different."

Speaking on the Dan LeBatard Show on Friday, Khan was asked if this will be the last time AEW holds a show at Wembley Stadium. Here’s his response:

“No, definitely not. We love having AEW at Wembley Stadium. We will be back in 2026 in England…You can bet you’ll see us there in 2025 as well. It won’t be AEW All In, it’ll be something different, but we have some big plans coming up next year as well. It’s a great time for AEW.”

The latest from Khan comes ahead of All In’s second-consecutive year running Wembley Stadium after selling over 81,000 tickets last year. Next year, All In is scheduled for Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 12, 2025. At this point, there’s been no announcement on where in England AEW will take place next year or into the future.

The All In announcement is the first of what Khan called “the most important announcements in the history of AEW,” in a recent interview with TV Insider.