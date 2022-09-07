In the aftermath of the alleged explosive altercation on Sunday night backstage at AEW All Out, every person involved has reportedly been suspended, according to Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated. According to the report, by the end of Wednesday, current AEW heavyweight champion CM Punk and his longtime friend Ace Steel will either join Kenny Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michal Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler, in being suspended or they will no longer be with the company. This comes after Punk reportedly met with Tony Khan on Tuesday.

Punk won back the AEW heavyweight championship in the main event of All Out in Chicago after losing the belt to Jon Moxley weeks prior. He proceeded to hit the post-show press conference and immediately launch into a tirade against the EVPs of the show amid allegations he was responsible for sending former friend Colt Cabana to Ring of Honor. Punk and Steel then allegedly brawled with the Bucks and Omega backstage.

According to numerous reports from the likes of Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer, the altercation took place backstage in Punk’s locker room following his press conference. Who threw the first punch changes depending on the report, but the hands started flying between Matt Jackson and Punk, when Steel also got involved. Nick Jackson reportedly was hit with a chair thrown by Steel and may have been knocked out, but no reports have confirmed if injuries were sustained. Steel also allegedly got physical with Omega, with the Observer reporting that Omega got bitten in the altercation.

The fallout from Punk winning the title and everything backstage has taken center stage in front of MJF’s grand return at All Out.

These were Punk’s first two matches since winning the AEW world championship over Adam “Hangman” Page at Double or Nothing in June. Days later he was forced to relinquish the belt after suffering a foot injury. Moxley stepped in to his place to run the show as the “interim” champion, winning a tournament that culminated at Forbidden Door.