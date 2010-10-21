‘And There Ain’t No Flags!’

Burnsy dropped off this video before he left the With Leather offices for the day; all we know about this video, we gathered from the title, “Arkansas High School Football Announcer Loses His Mind.” And that the kid who recovered the fumble and took it to the house was named Matthew Showalter. Oh, and I have it on good authority that there were no flags on the play. I’m not sure this guy was even in an announcing booth; from the sound of it, he could have been on the roof of his Ford pickup. It’s funny because only rednecks buy Fords now.
touchdowns are only 4 points in Arkansas?
Found On Roadsides Daily! HAHAHAHA shitty car humor rulz!
Haha can I get caught up on these memes? I only know the Kobe one and the two in the right have me thinking I missed something good
@Boombox – I only know the guy on the right. And he would like to know your number and if you are single.
Curious Ufford should be the next meme sensation, INTERNET MAKE THIS HAPPEN!
Also, before I left the office, I peed in your coffee mug.
Know what my coffee REALLY needs? Cream.
Enjoy that one for a second.
@Boombox, you really need to read Kissing Suzy Kolber more often.
Anyone notice that when the score went up the Pioneers only got credited for four points? That’s Arkansas for you.
That picture of Kobe is so precious. Don’t let that die.
Holy chit, is that Kobe on the cover of his rap CD around 2000?