‘And There Ain’t No Flags!’

#High School Football
10.21.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

Burnsy dropped off this video before he left the With Leather offices for the day; all we know about this video, we gathered from the title, “Arkansas High School Football Announcer Loses His Mind.” And that the kid who recovered the fumble and took it to the house was named Matthew Showalter. Oh, and I have it on good authority that there were no flags on the play. I’m not sure this guy was even in an announcing booth; from the sound of it, he could have been on the roof of his Ford pickup. It’s funny because only rednecks buy Fords now.

