Athletes showing up for games right before Halloween in an elaborate costume is nothing new. The latest example of this came on Sunday afternoon before the Cleveland Browns took on the Baltimore Ravens, when Cleveland star Myles Garrett made his way to First Energy Stadium in a pretty incredible Terminator costume.

I have no interest in learning how much money Garrett spent on this, because it is almost certainly a shocking amount of money — the mask, in particular, is so good that you’d have no clue it was Garrett, outside of the fact that there aren’t too many people that are 6’4 and 272 pounds. And unsurprisingly, the costume was so good that it drew praise from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who thought it was awfully convincing.

“10/10,” Schwarzenegger posted on Twitter. “No notes.”

As for how the game went, while Garrett was unable to register a sack, the Browns were able to sack Lamar Jackson three times and registered seven tackles for loss against the vaunted Ravens passing attack. With Jameis Winston lining up under center in the aftermath of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending achilles injury, Cleveland picked up a 29-24 win to move to 2-6 on the year. There will be plenty of folks who believe this was due to Winston playing quarterback, but frankly, I think Garrett should just show up to every game this season dressed as a different Schwarzenegger character.