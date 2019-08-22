Getty Image

The Houston Astros, for the second time this season, lost as massive favorites, this time at home to the Detroit Tigers. Less than a month after dropping a game in Baltimore in which they were -460 favorites to win, they fell 2-1 to the Tigers at home as up to -550 favorites, making them the biggest favorites in any single MLB game since 2005 — and now owning losses as two of the four biggest favorites in that time frame.

However, after the game, a stranger saga played out as Tigers beat writer Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press attempted to enter the Astros clubhouse. Fenech was denied access, despite being a Baseball Writers of America credentialed media member, and was told it was because Astros starter and ex-Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander refused to speak if he was in the clubhouse. He was kept out of the clubhouse during Verlander’s availability and when he did gain access, only after calling MLB’s VP of communications, he approached the pitcher.

Verlander told Fenech, “I’m not answering your questions,” and walked away when asked for a comment on the loss. Verlander would later explain himself on Twitter in vague terms, citing unethical behavior from Fenech and claiming to have attempted to reach out to the Free Press earlier in the day.