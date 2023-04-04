Two years after stealing the show at WrestleMania 37, it appears that Bad Bunny is angling for a return to the ring.

WWE has been hyping Bunny’s return to the promotion over the last month as he’s set to host the premium live event Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6. He first got involved in the lead-up to that event at WrestleMania 39, stopping Dominik Mysterio from hitting his dad with a chain and helping Rey Mysterio get the win on the Grandest Stage of ‘Em All.

On Monday night at the Raw after WrestleMania, that feud continued when Dominik cost his father a match against Austin Theory, then proceeded to give him a beatdown after the bell. Dominik then spotted Bunny at ringside and went to give him a piece of his mind. Bunny responded by connecting on a straight right to Dominik, which led to Bunny’s former partner, Damian Priest, tossing him over the ringside barricade. Back on his feet, Bunny attacked Dominik again before Priest hit him with a short clothesline and then choke slammed him through the announce table.

No match has been set as of this writing, but it appears WWE is setting things up for Bunny — who, it must be said, can really go — to return to action.