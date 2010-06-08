Boise St Doesn’t Want to Be in the Mountain West Either

UPDATE — The Mountain West Conference will accept Boise St. as it’s 10th member effective July 1, 2011.

It feels like every summer two stories are consistent throughout college athletics; the adoption of a playoff in college football, and conference restructuring that looks more like a game of musical chairs. While the BCS seems to be intact for the time being, a “who’s-who” of power conferences including the Big 11 10, Big 12, and Pac 10 are looking to change their list of members. Boise State was hoping to be a part of the mix, banking on the Mountain West Conference to give them a bid. The thought was that the MWC’s tougher competition could smooth the blue turf Broncos’ road to the BCS, opening up Boise to bigger TV revenues, and the opportunity to develop the mid major rivalry that had been forming between them and TCU. Unfortunatly for them, they got no soup from MWC suits.

Commissioner Craig Thompson said the decision to hold off on expansion is tied to the shake-ups and shifting landscape in some of the nation’s bigger conferences. Officials from the Big Ten, Pac-10 and Big 12 are considering adding schools or reorganizing. Thompson said the decision is not final, and that the board may reconsider once the dust settles in the other conferences. “Due to the uncertainty in the intercollegiate landscape, the board did not make a decision to expand at the present time,” Thompson said at the end of the board’s annual meeting in Jackson, Wyo. “The Mountain West will continue to monitor developments … and prepare for potential scenarios.” — ESPN.com

As of now, the league stands at nine teams: BYU, TCU, Utah, Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico, San Deigo State, UNLV, and Wyoming. An illustrious list of football programs to say the least. Like they really need the growing TV contracts that have come with Boise State’s recent BCS success. They have that sweet contract with Versus, which I’m sure you knew of already.

In a collegiate landscape where 12 is the magic number for a conference championship game, the decision to stay at nine is odd to say the least. Colorado is on the MWC’s radar, but that would require the Pac 10 and Big 10 raiding the Big 12 of schools. The bong rippers of Boulder have been mentioned in potential situations that would have them in the Pac 10, which they would obviously take. So who would be a better school than Boise State?

As bad ass an athletic competition as the Final Four is, football is still king in the colligate landscape. An argument that MWC brass could use, if Colorado had a good basketball team. Boise, on the other hand, has a football team that can compete with the best in the country next season. It seems like an obvious move that would benefit both the MWC and Boise State, who isn’t getting calls from power conferences. Boise State officials aren’t getting their panties in a bunch, however, claiming they feel the move is “understandable”.

Boise State president Bob Kustra said the decision by Mountain West officials is understandable. “The most appropriate action at this juncture is to wait and see how the variables unfold,” Kustra said in a statement. “The opportunity has not been lost.” –ESPN.com

So Boise State seems to be ready to take the MWC’s sloppy seconds, something which their mothers’ deemed to be “not very lady-like.” They then asked their mothers some very awkward questions that used words like “not fresh” and “down there.”