The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an improbable comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football this week, winning in overtime as they took their first lead of the game on the game-deciding kick from Zane Gonzalez.

Even though the final score was a 37-34 shootout, the highlight of the game was from a defensive play by an offensive player. Budda Baker picked off Russell Wilson near the goal line as the Seahawks looked to extend their lead and took off for what appeared to be a sure pick-six. However, DK Metcalf chased Baker down from behind to make a tremendous play and keep him out of the end zone, with the Seahawks defense then forcing a four-and-out and keeping the Cardinals off the board.

As it turned out, Baker was mic’d up for Sunday night, and had a delightful response to Metcalf’s incredible play, asking his teammates how Metcalf caught him.

"How did he catch me?!"@buddabaker32 was mic'd up for our OT thriller vs. the Seahawks. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 27, 2020

That chase down and the subsequent stop by Seattle could’ve done in the Cardinals, but Arizona rallied behind some timely defense in the late fourth quarter and overtime and some terrific playmaking from Kyler Murray to get them to a win and stay in the hunt for the hotly contested NFC West crown. Baker has emerged as a tremendous playmaker in the backend of the Cardinals secondary, and even if he didn’t quite get the glory of a 100-yard pick-six, he has quite the story to tell and a win to make it feel all the better.