There are few things in life that are more fun than getting a group of people together and just rattling off the names of old athletes. This game is affectionately known as Remember Some Guys, and it is a staple of any gathering of sports fans who have nothing else to do but want to get really happy in a short amount of time.

We’ve seen versions of this on the internet over the years, and on Friday, the Buffalo Bills decided to get in on the fun. The Bills’ social media team set up a camera at practice and invited players to name a random NBA player. If the intent was to have a bunch of guys walk past and, one by one, name one athlete, that didn’t quite happen. But if the intent was for Keon Coleman — the team’s rookie draft pick out of Florida State — to show off his gigantic personality by naming guys, over and over, with his teammates, then they succeeded.

The video, which you can watch right here, made me laugh no fewer than 10 times, as Bills players got incredibly into this — probably not surprising, as they clearly love basketball. I salute them for their efforts, and would like to say as I wrap up this post: Thabo Sefolosha, Scott Burrell, Bob Sura, and of course, DeSagana Diop.