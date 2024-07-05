“Thank you guys for trusting me.”

Those were the words Carmelo Hayes — the top draft pick for Smackdown and a former NXT Champion — shared with WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul Levesque, as he made his way to the back of the Allstate Arena fresh off of beating Randy Orton for the biggest win of his career.

“And they were like, ‘You act like you’re leaving. You’re one of the guys now. You’re here now, of course we’re going to put you in these positions,’” Hayes tells Uproxx Sports.

As much as his time in NXT had prepared him, there are still moments that catch the budding star off guard. Hayes’ arrival in the most recent slew of top stars to the main roster comes under a microscope. Every win, loss, misstep, or success is examined and spit out in the instant reaction environment that wrestling fandom has fallen under. It’s up to Hayes to take every opportunity to show his massive potential.

That win over Orton provided a stepping stone for what could be the first of many heavyweight title shots, qualifying him for Saturday’s Money in the Bank ladder match in Toronto, with the winner earning a guaranteed title shot of their choosing.

“Focus,” Hayes says of his mentality heading into Saturday. “I feel like this is a good opportunity for me to really prove myself. In the Money in the Bank, I’m making myself the focal point. I’ve been in ladder matches before, I’ve been in these type of situations before, and I know exactly what type of game plan I’m coming into this match with. I feel like I’m just as prepared, if not more prepared, than everybody.”

The pressure that comes with this spotlight isn’t anything new. Each time WWE has put him in a position to sink or swim, Hayes has not just survived, he’s thrived.

“You’ve got to kind of throw me out there and just see what happens,” Hayes says.

His first two matches for the brand were an NXT Cruiserweight title match followed by a showdown with the brand’s biggest star, Adam Cole. After claiming the NXT North American crown (twice) and an 182-day run as NXT Champion, Hayes got his feet wet on the main roster by splitting time, jumping between the main roster and NXT.