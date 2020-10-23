Video of Thursday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants likely won’t be submitted for Hall of Fame consideration in Canton. However, the game did feature some intriguing moments, including a memorable 80-yard scamper by Daniel Jones that ended in hilarious fashion. Still, there was an actual NFL game in the balance and, when the Giants took a 21-10 lead with 6:21 to go in the fourth quarter, New York looked to be in a strong position to get a victory.

On cue, the Eagles scored a touchdown within two minutes, cutting the margin to 21-16 (failing a two-point conversion). Then, the Eagles were able to get a defensive stop with the help of a pivotal drop from Giants tight end Evan Engram on third down that would’ve potentially iced the game.

Daniel Jones coloca uma bola PERFEITA mas Evan Engram dropa… #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/JSdUYA52cz — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) October 23, 2020

Carson Wentz and Philadelphia’s offense then took over 71 yards from the end zone with 2:29 remaining after a punt and a personal foul on New York. From there, the Eagles were able to zoom down the field with relative ease, entering the red zone with plenty of time.

Despite a seemingly untimely penalty to back Philadelphia up to first and goal from the 18-yard line, Wentz was able to find Boston Scott with a beautiful throw to give the home team the lead and, eventually, the win.

The game wasn’t over when Scott crossed the goal line, particularly given the fact that the Eagles failed on the two-point conversion attempt to keep the margin at 22-21. New York had 40 seconds to try to sneak into field goal range but, in on-brand fashion for this particular game, the contest ended on a sack by Brandon Graham and fumble from Jones.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 2-4-1 on the year and, somehow, that puts Philadelphia in a good spot with regard to the NFC East race. Make no mistake, the Eagles didn’t play well on this night, going just 3-of-8 in the red zone and generally underachieving throughout the game. Still, Philadelphia got the result they wanted, and the connection between Wentz and Scott may have changed the course of the playoff pursuit in the league’s shakiest division.