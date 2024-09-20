What To Watch For In College Football, Week 4

Conference play is starting to ramp up in college football, and thanks to widespread realignment among the major conferences, that’s going to feel a bit different in 2024. The biggest game this week is a pretty good example of that, as Oklahoma will kick off life in the SEC by playing host to Tennessee. It’s a weird sentence, but it’s something we’re all going to get used to sooner rather than later. As always, we’re here to take you through the very best of this weekend in college football. It should be fun! Let’s dive in.

The Game Of The Year (Of The Week): No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Oklahoma (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Both of these teams have gotten off to 3-0 starts, although they’ve gotten to that point in different ways. The Vols have looked like one of the best teams in America, and while they have not faced the stiffest competition, they’re lighting up scoreboards on offense and have allowed 13 points in three games against Chattanooga, NC State, and Kent State. The Sooners, meanwhile, started the year by blowing out Temple before finding themselves on upset alert against both Houston and Tulane. All of this is setting up for a legitimately fascinating game between two teams with expectations of competing in the SEC. Both are breaking in new quarterbacks, too, as Nico Iamaleava and Jackson Arnold were the second and fourth ranked QBs in the class of 2023, respectively — Iamaleava has looked like a star in the making operating the high-powered Tennessee offense, but Norman is not a fun place for your first road game and Oklahoma’s defense been stout. Arnold, meanwhile, has not gotten off to a great start this season, as he’s been running for his life behind Oklahoma’s offensive line and there just haven’t been there — his 5.6 yards per attempt are second-to-last in the SEC among qualified passers. The Sooners’ offensive staff is going to have to cook something up to deal with a talented Tennessee pass rush led by potential No. 1 overall pick James Pearce Jr., or else it could be a very long night at the Palace on the Prairie. (One final note: This game has some Message Board Meltdown Game Of The Week potential, because if Heupel — who won a national title as the starting QB for OU in 1999 and spent time on Bob Stoops’ staff earlier in his career — leads the Vols into Norman and whoops up on the Sooners, I cannot fathom that would go over well with Oklahoma fans.) Lock Into This One: No. 24 Illinois vs. No. 22 Nebraska (Friday, 8 p.m. ET, FOX) I’m not 100 percent certain just how good either of these undefeated, ranked teams are — Illinois is hanging its hat on a home win over a Kansas team that is just not what we thought it was going to be heading into the year, while Nebraska’s signature win was a home night game over a not very good Colorado team that matched up horribly against them. It’s possible that these are a pair of middle-of-the-road teams in the Big Ten (which is not the insult that it has been in the past), but regardless, we’re going to learn a lot about a pair of teams that really pride themselves on their physicality and toughness. Keep an eye out for how the Huskers attack Illini QB Luke Altmyer, who has taken a big step forward this year thanks in part to a pair of dynamite receivers in Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin. And on the other side of the ball, teams have been able to run on Illinois a bit this year, so watch for how Nebraska uses its rushing attack to open things up for Dylan Raiola down the field, or if they just lean entirely on their running game and don’t ask the true freshman to do all that much.

Under-The-Radar Banger: San Jose State vs. Washington State (Friday, 10 p.m. ET, The CW) This is a pretty fun Friday slate! I’m throwing this one on here because the Cougs are one of the best stories in America to start the year — they’re 3-0 and just picked up a win in the Apple Cup over now-former conference rivals Washington — but they’re 128th nationally in passing yards allowed and now have to go up against a San Jose State team that loves to throw the ball, as they’re 17th nationally in passing yards per game and their top receiver, Nick Nash, leads the country in receptions (34), receiving yards (485), and receiving touchdowns (6). I expect Wazzu to win, but if this game gets really pass happy, it has the potential to be a good time. Also, keep Nash in mind for two sections from now. Message Board Meltdown Game Of The Week: Cal vs. Florida State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) You have surely seen this if you are on Twitter: Cal fans have decided to lean into the fact that California and Florida are, uh, let’s just say politically very different places. It’s led to some, quite frankly, sensational prodding by Golden Bears fans, who have really ramped up their efforts to annoy the hell out of the Noles. Things are already tense with the FSU faithful — they’re 0-3 to start the year and have the title of the most disappointing team in college football so far — and if they lose to a Cal team that will try to be more physical than them, the message boards are going to catch fire.