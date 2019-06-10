



It remains a mystery why, exactly, Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise. When Bieber tweeted out on Sunday night that he wanted to throw down with the man who does all his own stunts in the octagon, tagging UFC boss Dana White in the tweet, it seemed like a random thought from a bored pop star.

But things have escalated since then.

Former UFC star Conor McGregor has joined the fray, tweeting out that his company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, would host the fight, “if Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge.”

We’ve even got odds for the potential Bieber-Cruise fisticuffs, if you’re in to that sort of thing.

If we’re keeping it a buck, Bieber probably doesn’t stand a chance here. We’re talking about Tom Cruise, a man known as the gold standard of actors who do their own stunts, the guy who broke both his ankles attempting to jump between two buildings while filming Mission Impossible: Fallout at age 55. Cruise is not someone to be taken lightly in the ring, even at his advanced age. Bieber may have the better mustache, but that’s about the only category he finds himself with an advantage in.

To sweeten the pot, McGregor has also offered to fight Mark Wahlberg as part of the undercard. Stay tuned to find out whether this is just some sort of PR move for upcoming music from Bieber or if The Biebs actually has beef with Cruise.