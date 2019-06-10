Justin Bieber Challenged Tom Cruise To A UFC Fight For Some Reason

Getty Image

Historically, Justin Bieber hasn’t been one to involve himself in too many public feuds. He’s had a few so far this year, though. He had some fake beef with Shawn Mendes, but more real spats with Eminem and a TV host. Oh, and right at the end of 2018, he told Jojo Siwa to burn her car. Now he is adding to that list, as he apparently wants to duke it out with Tom Cruise for unknown reasons.

Last night, he tweeted that he wanted to challenge the actor in a mixed martial arts fight, and asked if UFC president Dana White would host the event, writing, “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Why is this happening? That remains unclear. The two don’t really have any sort of public connection; You have to go through the “Kevin Bacon number” route to find a link between them. It does seem likely, though, that this could be promotion for an upcoming Bieber project. Hours before he challenged Cruise, he shared news of an upcoming release, tweeting, “More music coming. Happy Sunday.”

More music coming. Happy Sunday — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 9, 2019

This is already the most fascinating feud of 2019. As this story develops, check out some of the internet’s funniest reactions to the bizarre news here.