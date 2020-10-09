If Conor McGregor is ever going to earn a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, this may be his best shot. After attempting to skirt around the UFC to the tune of a charity sparring contest, McGregor has accepted a bout with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier inside the Octagon under one condition: the fight is held in 2020.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Poirier later responded, acknowledging he’s also accepted the fight, leaving only the date to be figured out.

I fight for a lot of things, but nothing more important to me than fighting for change and giving back @TheGoodFightFDN. The Generosity of @TheNotoriousMMA will help countless in need. I have accepted, Connor has accepted, and the fans demand it! Let’s go @ufc @espnmma — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 8, 2020

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC offered the fight for January 23 at UFC 257. McGregor has been adamant at the bout being held in 2020, and Poirier reportedly is open to fighting on November 21 or December 12. With both UFC 255 and 256 having their main event cards reshuffled, the opening is there for a late addition.

While the UFC has funneled in Alex Perez to fight Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255, the UFC 256 card remains without a main event as Kamaru Usman recovers from injuries. Jorge Masvidal versus Colby Covington and a Stipe Miocic-Francis Ngannou heavyweight title fight are among the bouts in discussion for the UFC 256 main event, per Helwani, but neither is a lock as of now.

McGregor hasn’t fought since he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in January. With no opportunity to make good on his promise to fight three times in 2020, he may have to set for a rematch against Poirier six years in the making.