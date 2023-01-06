damar hamlin
Damar Hamlin FaceTimed Into A Team Meeting And Told Bills Players And Coaches ‘Love You Boys’

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, cleared an important hurdle on Friday. According to multiple reports and the team, the breathing tube that he had been using since getting hospitalized on Monday was removed overnight.

While the last day or two has been filled with positive updates regarding Hamlin’s status, this was important as it means he can breathe on his own. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hamlin “spent basically the entire morning on FaceTime” talking to friends, both within the NFL and from before he entered the league.

The Bills went on to confirm what Rapoport said about Hamlin FaceTiming into a team meeting. Buffalo’s official Twitter account provided the update and relayed the message the former standout from the University of Pittsburgh sent to the locker room.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday’s game. After receiving medical attention on the field, Hamlin was brought to a local hospital, where he has spent the last few days in recovery. On Thursday, the Bills announced that Hamlin “appears to be neurologically intact.”

