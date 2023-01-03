Damar Hamlin Received CPR On The Field After Collapsing After A Tackle

UPDATE: Jordon Rooney, the marketing rep for Damar Hamlin, provided an update on the Bills’ safety, saying that tests are being run and that his vital signs have returned to normal.

Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them. — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

The team would later confirm Hamlin had gone into cardiac arrest on the field and had his heartbeat restored before being taken to the hospital.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

EARLIER: The much-anticipated Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals came to a sudden halt in the first quarter when Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle.

Trainers from both teams quickly made their way onto the field and began radioing for emergency response. The ESPN broadcast showed a replay of Hamlin make a tackle, get up, and immediately collapse backwards. He remained down on the field for more than 10 minutes, where he had CPR administered through two commercial breaks, per Joe Buck on the ESPN call, before being moved to a backboard and into an ambulance where he was transported off of the field.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field after a scary hit. According to the broadcast, medical personnel have administered CPR. pic.twitter.com/JKCWmfzaLT — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

It was a terrifying scene, with the players from both sides all gathering around Hamlin, all of whom were visibly distraught as they watched helplessly as Hamlin received emergency medical care on the field. As the ambulance left the field, the entire Bills team huddled up, took a knee around Sean McDermott, and said a prayer. We will provide further updates on Hamlin’s situation when they become available, but the two teams decided to temporarily suspend play, which felt like the correct call given the emotion of the moment.

The Bills and Bengals have both left the field and the game has temporarily been suspended. pic.twitter.com/pb4QZPgHtn — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

UPDATE: A report from Cincinnati television reporter Joe Danneman indicated Hamlin had a pulse but was not breathing on his own as he was being transported to the medical center — ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg likewise reported Hamlin appeared to be receiving oxygen as he was placed in the ambulance.

I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC. Needed AED and CPR on the field. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

Many from around the NFL called on the league to cancel the game outright on social media, and ESPN’s Booger McFarland shared that sentiment on air while in an impossible spot as ESPN’s studio crew had to try and navigate the situation without anything in the way of a firm update.

Booger McFarland calls on the NFL to suspend Bills-Bengals game "Football is entertainment Nobody is in the mood of being entertained tonight..we're done playing football tonight, let's move on" pic.twitter.com/AqGW7Kml9U — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 3, 2023

The first official update on Hamlin came in the league’s announcement the game had been postponed, with confirmation he was in critical condition at the hospital.