Drake Lost More Than $500,000 On Tyson Fury’s Loss To Oleksandr Usyk

The biggest heavyweight fight in a very long time took place on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, as undefeated four-belt holder Oleksandr Usyk faced undefeated lineal champ Tyson Fury with the undisputed heavyweight crown on the line.

The fight lived up to the billing, with the two champs impressing at different stages of the fight. Fury, the favorite coming in, looked like he was taking control in the middle rounds until a stunning flurry from Usyk in the ninth round flipped the bout on its head. Usyk rocked Fury with a left that he didn’t see coming, and then chased Fury around the ring, battering him with punches and bouncing him off the ropes before the referee stepped in for an 8-count. Fury would finish the fight, but that 10-8 round was the difference in a Usyk split decision win and a split draw on the cards, giving the slight underdog the win and all five belts.

That ninth round effort will live in the minds of many for some time, with Drake being among them for the wrong reasons. Prior to the fight, Drake posted to Instagram that he had a $565,000 bet on Fury to win, and for a long time that looked like it had a good chance to cash until that ninth round changed everything.

Drake is no stranger to taking some losses this month, as his battle with Kendrick Lamar was a resounding majority decision win for K Dot in the eyes of the public. He tossed a little over half a million onto the fire by backing Fury, as a tough May continues for The Boy.