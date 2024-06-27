These Are The Top 25 Team Defenses In ‘EA Sports College Football 25’

EA Sports has been steadily unveiling more and more information about the highly anticipated return of the College Football franchise, with EA Sports College Football 25 releasing on July 19.
We got a chance to play the game early, and have deep dives into Gameplay, Dynasty mode, and Road to Glory that you can check out at the links attached, and this week we started to get our first look at the rankings and ratings that will impact who are the best teams (and toughest to face) in the game. On Tuesday, we learned the 25 Toughest Places To Play, as the new Homefield Advantage system and Stadium Pulse will factor greatly into how you perform on the road.
On Thursday, we got our first look at team ratings, with the 25 best offenses getting released in the morning and the 25 best defenses coming in the afternoon.
The top group is Ohio State at a 96, followed by Georgia at a 94 and five teams earning a 90 OVR. It’s not hard to figure out that Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Clemson, Penn State, and Utah will be among the best teams in the game, as they each earned a piece of the top 10 (at least tied for a spot) in both offensive and defensive overall ratings.
1: Ohio State – 96 OVR
2: Georgia – 94 OVR
3: Oregon – 90 OVR
4: Alabama – 90 OVR
5: Clemson – 90 OVR
6: Notre Dame – 90 OVR
7: Michigan – 90 OVR
8: Texas – 88 OVR
9: Penn State – 88 OVR
10: Utah – 88 OVR
11: Florida State – 88 OVR
12: Oklahoma – 88 OVR
13: Iowa – 88 OVR
14: Virginia Tech – 86 OVR
15: Wisconsin – 86 OVR
16: USC – 86 OVR
17: Auburn – 86 OVR
18: LSU – 84 OVR
19: Texas A&M – 84 OVR
20: Colorado – 84 OVR
21: Oklahoma State – 84 OVR
22: Louisville – 84 OVR
23: North Carolina – 84 OVR
24: Kansas State – 84 OVR
25: Florida – 84 OVR