These Are The Top 25 Team Defenses In ‘EA Sports College Football 25’

EA Sports has been steadily unveiling more and more information about the highly anticipated return of the College Football franchise, with EA Sports College Football 25 releasing on July 19.

We got a chance to play the game early, and have deep dives into Gameplay, Dynasty mode, and Road to Glory that you can check out at the links attached, and this week we started to get our first look at the rankings and ratings that will impact who are the best teams (and toughest to face) in the game. On Tuesday, we learned the 25 Toughest Places To Play, as the new Homefield Advantage system and Stadium Pulse will factor greatly into how you perform on the road.

On Thursday, we got our first look at team ratings, with the 25 best offenses getting released in the morning and the 25 best defenses coming in the afternoon.

The top group is Ohio State at a 96, followed by Georgia at a 94 and five teams earning a 90 OVR. It’s not hard to figure out that Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Clemson, Penn State, and Utah will be among the best teams in the game, as they each earned a piece of the top 10 (at least tied for a spot) in both offensive and defensive overall ratings.

1: Ohio State – 96 OVR

2: Georgia – 94 OVR

3: Oregon – 90 OVR

4: Alabama – 90 OVR

5: Clemson – 90 OVR

6: Notre Dame – 90 OVR

7: Michigan – 90 OVR

8: Texas – 88 OVR

9: Penn State – 88 OVR

10: Utah – 88 OVR

11: Florida State – 88 OVR

12: Oklahoma – 88 OVR

13: Iowa – 88 OVR

14: Virginia Tech – 86 OVR

15: Wisconsin – 86 OVR

16: USC – 86 OVR

17: Auburn – 86 OVR

18: LSU – 84 OVR

19: Texas A&M – 84 OVR

20: Colorado – 84 OVR

21: Oklahoma State – 84 OVR

22: Louisville – 84 OVR

23: North Carolina – 84 OVR

24: Kansas State – 84 OVR

25: Florida – 84 OVR