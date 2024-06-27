EA Sports has been steadily unveiling more and more information about the highly anticipated return of the College Football franchise, with EA Sports College Football 25 releasing on July 19.

We got a chance to play the game early, and have deep dives into Gameplay, Dynasty mode, and Road to Glory that you can check out at the links attached, and this week we started to get our first look at the rankings and ratings that will impact who are the best teams (and toughest to face) in the game. On Tuesday, we learned the 25 Toughest Places To Play, as the new Homefield Advantage system and Stadium Pulse will factor greatly into how you perform on the road. On Thursday, we got our first look at team ratings, with the 25 best offenses getting released (and the best defenses following later in the day).

At the top are Georgia and Oregon, tied at 94 overall, with Alabama and Texas the only other two teams to earn an offensive rating over 90 at 91 OVR apiece. Five teams earn 89s, including Ohio State, LSU, and Colorado (!), the latter of whom is probably the most controversial rating in the game — Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are both great, but the offensive line has a ton of questions still.

The full list of the top 25 offenses in the game at launch can be found below:

1: Georgia – 94 OVR

2: Oregon – 94 OVR

3: Alabama – 91 OVR

4: Texas – 91 OVR

5: Ohio State – 89 OVR

6: LSU – 89 OVR

7: Miami – 89 OVR

8: Colorado – 89 OVR

9: Missouri – 89 OVR

10: Clemson – 87 OVR

11: Utah – 87 OVR

12: Penn State – 87 OVR

13: Ole Miss – 87 OVR

14: Kansas – 87 OVR

15: Arizona – 87 OVR

16: NC State – 87 OVR

17: Notre Dame – 85 OVR

18: Texas A&M – 85 OVR

19: Memphis – 85 OVR

20: SMU – 85 OVR

21: UCF – 85 OVR

22: Florida State – 83 OVR

23: Oklahoma – 83 OVR

24: Virginia Tech – 83 OVR

25: USC – 83 OVR