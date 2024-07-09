As we get set for the release of EA Sports College Football in just over a week’s time, I have been thinking a lot about what would be fun paths to take with my coach in Dynasty mode. Naturally I want to build my alma mater, Georgia State, into a power, but the thing that has always made the game so fun — and have so much replay value — for me is the ability to bounce from school to school, building a program up and then moving on to the next. Starting as a coordinator and working your way up the ladder to head coach at a top program is what makes Dynasty mode better than any other franchise/coach/GM mode, and this year they’re adding some new elements to that journey. For one, the coaching carousel is built out to being a five-week process with more chaos being caused when big programs poach a coach away from another, and as head coach you can hire and fire your coordinators. Beyond that, you have to build out your coach’s archetype between the three main categories: Recruiter, Motivator, and Tactician. Those choices will matter to what boosts you get in various areas, and also what schools may be interested in you. Recruiting pipelines also now attach to you as a coach, and schools will consider whether that matches up with their most fertile recruiting areas in the carousel. While most of us will plot our own path, I got to thinking about what would be some fun actual coaching paths to try and follow in the game and came up with 12 paths that got 11 current (and one recently retired) coaches to where they are now. Some take you all over the country, while others are more regional, but each one offers a coordinator to head coach journey that could be pretty fun to try and replicate.

Nick Saban The GOAT called it a career this year, and it feels right to put him on the list. The key here is to really augment your experience by mixing in some Madden stops with Cleveland and Miami to get a feel for the full Saban run. This is also obviously a Motivator/Recruiter combo archetype build, with your coordinators being heavy on the X’s and O’s. DC: Michigan State

HC: Toledo

Play Madden for two weeks as the Browns

HC: Michigan State

HC: LSU

Play Madden for another two weeks as the Dolphins

HC: Alabama Tom Herman Tom Herman is a pretty great EA CFB pathway, because you get to really grind it out before reaching the top and then start all over again at FAU. It also would make a lot of sense for the increased importance of the pipelines for recruiting, as you’ll build a great base in East Texas. Archetype: Tactician/Recruiter. OC: Texas State

OC: Rice

OC: Iowa State

OC: Ohio State

HC: Houston

HC: Texas

HC: FAU

Mario Cristobal The key to playing Mario Cristobal Simulator is to only put your coaching points into recruiting. You are, under no circumstances, allowed to upgrade your game management skills, but you will sign the top class in your conference everywhere you go. OC: Rutgers

OC: Miami

HC: FIU

OC: Alabama

OC: Oregon

HC: Oregon

HC: Miami Mack Brown I think this might be my favorite one just for the schools and atmospheres you get to be a part of. LSU to Appalachian State is, particularly, a sick back-to-back, and toss in a stop at Tulane before UNC and Texas? Mack Brown’s lived quite the life. Archetype: Motivator/Recruiting. OC: Iowa State

OC: LSU

HC: Appalachian State

OC: Oklahoma

HC: Tulane

HC: UNC

HC: Texas

HC: UNC

Gus Malzahn Ride the Gus Bus through the heart of the south, winning a national title along the way until you get tossed to the road by Auburn and have to resurrect your career in Orlando. Archetype: Tactician/Motivator. OC: Arkansas

OC: Tulsa

OC: Auburn

HC: Arkansas State

HC: Auburn

HC: UCF Sonny Dykes You’ll never go to a blueblood in the Sonny Dykes path, but you’ll make some stops at some fun programs and I bet you wouldn’t have to try manipulating the coaching carousel too hard to pull this rotation off. Archetype: Motivator/Tactician. OC: Texas Tech

OC: Arizona

HC: Louisiana Tech

HC: California

HC: SMU

HC: TCU

Jedd Fisch If you don’t want to ever have to touch the non-Power Four level, the Jedd Fisch path is the one for you. Archetype: Tactician. OC: Minnesota

OC: Miami

OC: Michigan

OC: UCLA

HC: Arizona

HC: Washington Rich Rodriguez Rich Rod’s journey will truly take you all over this great nation and play in most every conference. You’d get to hit the AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, Sun Belt, and CUSA. Archetype: Tactician. OC: Tulane

OC: Clemson

HC: West Virginia

HC: Michigan

HC: Arizona

OC: Ole Miss

OC: UL Monroe

HC: Jacksonville State

Don Brown When you play Don Brown simulator, all roads lead back to Amherst. You’ll take some big-time defensive coordinator jobs, but the only place you’ll call home as a head coach is UMass. Archetype: Tactician. DC: UMass

HC: UMass

DC: Maryland

DC: UConn

DC: Boston College

DC: Michigan

DC: Arizona

HC: UMass Jim McElwain The McElwain path is one you could probably end up doing by accident in the game. He climbed the ladder from offensive coordinator all the way to Florida head coach before getting dumped out and starting back over in the MAC. Archetype: Tactician/Motivator. OC: Michigan State

OC: Fresno State

OC: Alabama

HC: Colorado State

HC: Florida

HC: Central Michigan