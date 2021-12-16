Urban Meyer’s time as an NFL coach came to an end in the early hours of Thursday morning. While anything can theoretically happen, it seems safe to assume Meyer won’t get an NFL redemption story, as his time as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was an unsavory mix of terrible play on the field and a bevy of stories/incidents that made Meyer look completely in over his head off of it.

From the moment he was hired, there were waves of skepticism about how Meyer — a lifelong college coach who was known for being so obsessed with winning that he’d visibly struggle with losses and ruling with an iron fist — would translate to the pro game, and that skepticism ended up being warranted. Before he even coached a game, Meyer made personnel decisions that drew waves of scrutiny, which included his decision to give Tim Tebow a roster spot at tight end despite him never playing the position.

In response to Meyer’s firing, ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill, and Max turned to Birdman classic “What Happened to That Boy” on the introduction for Thursday’s show while a bunch of clips of Meyer played.

This is hardly the only group of folks that got jokes off in the face of Meyer’s ouster, as football fans took to Twitter to make fun of the former Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State coach’s firing.