The Fastest Players In ‘EA Sports College Football 25’

One thing that everyone wants on their video game football team is speed. With the return of EA Sports College Football 25, everyone will be hunting for burners to put on the field in their Dynasty, but before you hit the recruiting trail you’ve got to be able to win with the roster you have right now.

In the first year with real players in the game, the initial player rankings are a bigger deal than ever, and while the team ratings are all fascinating, as you’re picking your school to start a Dynasty (or join in Road to Glory), knowing what personnel you’ve got is critical. For those of you that want speed on the field, we went through and pulled out every player with a 97+ Speed rating in the game, regardless of overall. Unsurprisingly teams like Georgia and Alabama dominate the list, but some smaller programs like Arkansas State and San Diego State make multiple appearances.