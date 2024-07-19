The Fastest Players In ‘EA Sports College Football 25’

One thing that everyone wants on their video game football team is speed. With the return of EA Sports College Football 25, everyone will be hunting for burners to put on the field in their Dynasty, but before you hit the recruiting trail you’ve got to be able to win with the roster you have right now.
In the first year with real players in the game, the initial player rankings are a bigger deal than ever, and while the team ratings are all fascinating, as you’re picking your school to start a Dynasty (or join in Road to Glory), knowing what personnel you’ve got is critical. For those of you that want speed on the field, we went through and pulled out every player with a 97+ Speed rating in the game, regardless of overall. Unsurprisingly teams like Georgia and Alabama dominate the list, but some smaller programs like Arkansas State and San Diego State make multiple appearances.
99 SPEED
Nyck Harbor (WR), South Carolina
Rodrick Pleasant (CB), Oregon
98 SPEED
Dijon Stanley (HB), Utah
Arian Smith (WR), Georgia
Gavin Sawchuck (HB), Oklahoma
Monaray Baldwin (WR), Baylor
Jordan Anthony (WR), Arkansas
Barion Brown (WR), Kentucky
Jelani Watkins (WR), LSU
Jeyquan Smith (WR), USF
Che Nwabuko (WR), Pitt
King Mack (FS), Alabama
Anthony Evans III (WR), Georgia
Domani Jackson (CB), Alabama
Julian Humphrey (CB), Georgia
CJ Smith (WR), Purdue
Rayshon Luke (HB), Arizona
Chris Johnson Jr. (HB), Miami (FL)
Drayden Dickmann (WR), Rice
Kenan Christon (HB), San Diego State
Tennel Bryant (WR), Arkansas State
Brandon White (WR), Kentucky
Miles Thompson (CBS), Texas Tech
Isaiah Bond (WR), Texas
97 SPEED
Gentry Williams (CB), Oklahoma
Jordan Washington (HB), Washington
Miles Davis (HB), BYU
Ife Adeyi (WR), Sam Houston
Micah Bell (WR), Vanderbilt
Khamari Terrell (FS), Oregon
Jaxon Hammond (CB), Army
Peyton Lewis (HB), Tennessee
Cecil Powell (CB), Troy
Marquis Johnson (WR), Mizzou
Andre Hodge (FS), Wake Forest
Jaylen Mbakwe (CB), Alabama
Taylor Starling (CB), North Texas
Ryne Shackelford (WR), Purdue
Jaylen Lloyd (WR), Nebraska
Kendrick Law (WR), Alabama
Tyler King (WR), Wyoming
Dazmin James (WR), Arkansas
Jarell Stinson (CB), Ole Miss
Darien Porter (CB), Iowa State
Tariq Watson (CB), UAB
Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (CB), SMU
Tank Hawkins (WR), Florida
Emory Floyd (CB), South Carolina
Krosse Johnson (WR), Arkansas
Ben Minich (FS), Notre Dame
DeAubry Hood (CB), Arkansas State
Zachariah Branch (WR), USC
Ja’Shaun Poke (WR), San Diego State