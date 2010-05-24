Heinz Field Does Not Still Have Your Wallet

I’m not much of a criminal, but I feel like the all of the benefits to committing a break in are monetary. The whole idea, so I’m told, is that you go someplace you’re not supposed to, in order to take things that aren’t yours. That school of though was lost on three Pittsburgh street urchins who were arrested after breaking into Heinz Field this week.

Two men, Shazad Hosi Mehta, 28, and Noshir Medhora, 27, were detained at gunpoint after getting into the facility. Adil A. Minocherhomjee, 22, did not enter Heinz Field. The men were charged with criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit criminal trespass. They claimed they were looking for a wallet they had left at a game. In December. “The story’s not credible,” Sgt. Patrick Knepp told the Post-Gazette. –ProFootballTalk

Thankfully, we don’t live in a society where these men would be presumed to be terrorists because of the way their names sound. But, I imagine Steelers fans will think this is all some master plan orchestrated by Osama Bin Laden and the NFL. I really might have an aneurysm if I hear phrases like “America’s Team,” “known unknowns,” and “weapons of mass destruction” thrown around by Steeler’s fans. “BIN LADEN JUST WANTED TO HIT US WHERE IT WOULD HURT THE MOST! AMERICA LOVES THE STEELERS!” No, we don’t. Other than Dallas, Pittsburgh probably has the most despised fan base in the NFL. They’re all either bandwagon jumpers, or even worse, from Pittsburgh. There’s no reason to blow up Pittsburgh. Bombs are expensive.