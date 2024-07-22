The biggest change for EA Sports College Football 25 after 11 years away is that the actual players are in the game, which means player ratings are a bigger deal than ever. No longer are we approximating skills and living in gray areas with Texas having a “QB #10” who just happens to play kinda like Vince Young. With the players now on board and getting their slice of the pie to be in the game, we can get the EA Sports ratings folks’ honest opinions on who the best players are and what skillsets they possess.

We’ve already taken a look at the fastest players, the best tacklers, and the strongest arms in the game, highlighting the guys you might want to keep an eye out for in the transfer portal (or to help you pick your team) in Dynasty.

Here, we wanted to look at the top of the Heisman odds list and compare their odds (via BetMGM) to their overall rating in EA CFB 25. It is important to remember that, at this point, the Heisman Trophy has basically become a quarterback award, barring some kind of truly outrageous season from a wide receiver or running back. That bears out in the Heisman odds, where the top 22 names are all quarterbacks, so a lot of your star receivers and backs don’t make the list even if, in a vacuum, they’re better players at their position. It’s also crucial to remember that team success plays a big role in Heisman voting, even though it is an individual award, which is why a guy like Will Howard at Ohio State is higher up the list than, say, Noah Fifita from Arizona. With all that in mind, here are the top 24 on the Heisman board, alongside how the EA Sports team rates them.

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: +750, 93 OVR

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon: +750, 92 OVR

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: +1000, 92 OVR

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: +1000, 90 OVR

Will Howard, QB, Ohio State: +1300, 85 OVR

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: +1500, 90 OVR

Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee: +1500, 86 OVR

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU: +1800, 85 OVR

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL): +2000, 89 OVR

Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame: +2000, 88 OVR

Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State: +2500, 85 OVR

Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M: +2500, 88 OVR

Jackson Arnold, QB, Oklahoma: +3000, 85 OVR

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: +3000, 93 OVR

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas: +3000, 90 OVR

Brady Cook, QB, Mizzou: +3500, 88 OVR

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Florida State: +3500, 86 OVR

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State: +3500, 88 OVR

Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona: +4000, 89 OVR

Cam Rising, QB, Utah: +4000, 89 OVR

Miller Moss, QB, USC: +4000, 85 OVR

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson: +5000, 87 OVR

Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado: +5000, 95 OVR

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State: +5000, 95 OVR

Unsurprisingly, two of the best skill position players in the game round out the list in Hunter and Judkins, but it is interesting to see how the oddsmakers rank the QBs compared to the game. Again, some of that is based on the team around them, which is why an 85 like Howard or Nussmeier lands higher than someone perhaps more talented at the position on a lesser team. Still, you can learn a lot about how the books view the top teams and QBs from the Heisman odds sheet, and for the most part EA Sports agrees.