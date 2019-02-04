Jared Goff’s Super Bowl 53 Performance Is Getting Picked Apart

Getty Image

Super Bowl 53 was a complete dud, with only field goals on the board until late in the fourth quarter. The Los Angeles Rams were completely unable to move the football on the New England Patriots defense, and the Pats didn’t fare much better en route to a 13-3 win in the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff struggled mightily in Super Bowl 53, going 19-for-38 for 229 yards and a crippling interception with less than five minutes to play and the Rams inching toward the red zone for the first time all game.

But once the dust settled and the unexpected was finalized, people started tearing into the performance of Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The third year quarterback had a strong season under center for the high-powered Rams offense, but in the biggest game of his life he looked more like a college freshman at his first house party. What I’m saying is he looked nervous, tried too hard, and he may have thrown up on himself sometime during the evening.

As football people took a better look at the film from Goff’s performance on Sunday, it only seemed to get worse. For The Win broke down some specific plays were Goff either completely missed open players or made the wrong read. There are a lot of them, and For The Win writer Steven Ruiz shared one on Twitter.