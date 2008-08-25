JASON KIDD IS GENEROUS

In a curious bit of generosity, Jason Kidd will give his Redeem Team gold medal to Elaine Wynn, wife of casino mogul Steve Wynn (pictures of her here).

"It's not a (gambling) marker or anything like that," Kidd told The Arizona Republic. "She's just a great friend and a really great person… Last summer, we stayed at the Wynn for (what seemed like) a lifetime, close to three weeks," Kidd said. "We met at a banquet, we got to talking, and she really understands the game. "I told her I'd make a deal with her, that if we won the gold medal, I'd give it to her. She thought I was kidding. But I told her I had one already, and the way they treated us at the Wynn, it was the least I could do."

Actually, the very least he could do would be hit her with a cookie or get her pregnant and dump her. Certainly there's nothing strange about this at all. Just a star athlete having a close personal friendship with a casino mogul's wife and giving her his priceless sports memorabilia. Jeez, why are you people looking at him that way?

