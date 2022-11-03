The Washington Commanders may be up for sale. In a statement released on Wednesday, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced that they had retained BofA Securities in an effort to figure out “potential transactions,” and according to a Commanders spokesperson, every option that the team could pursue is on the table. Perhaps unsurprisingly, several hours after this was announced, it was revealed that the team’s finances are under investigation by the federal government.

Also unsurprising: The fact that some big names might be lining up to purchase the team. A report from TMZ indicated that Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos, both of whom have worked with the NFL, are interested in making a bid and may even want to join forces as part of an ownership group — TMZ reports that “a partnership between the men is on the table.”

As TMZ noted, back in 2019, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the NFL entered a partnership that both pursued social justice efforts and gave Hov the opportunity to help select the performers during the Super Bowl halftime show. He has some experience as the owner of a team in one of the major American sports, as he previously served as a part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets and was an influential figure in the team’s move from New Jersey.

Bezos, meanwhile, owns Prime Video, which became the exclusive broadcaster of Thursday Night Football during the 2022 season. He additionally purchased The Washington Post back in 2013.