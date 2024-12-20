Even ‘Jeopardy!’ Got In On Making Fun Of The Jets

Things could be going much better for the New York Jets nowadays. The team entered this season with as much hype as we’ve seen for them in recent memory, thanks in large part to the fact that Aaron Rodgers was back after suffering a torn achilles last season. And yet, it’s been a Murphy’s Law year in New York, as Rodgers has struggled, Robert Saleh got fired, and just about everything else hasn’t gone the way anyone wanted.

As a result, the Jets are 4-10, and have already been eliminated from playoff contention, which extends the longest active postseason drought in the NFL to 14 years. And this week, an unlikely place piled onto the ongoing misery that surrounds the franchise when “Jeopardy!” presented a Final Jeopardy answer that referenced their lengthy Super Bowl drought.

“It’s the only team to play in the Super Bowl before Neil Armstrong’s moon walk that has not been back to the big game since,” Ken Jennings read to the trio of contestants.

It’s unclear if this made things better or worse, but none of the contestants knew that this was referencing the Jets, which won Super Bowl III in 1969 and have spent the last 55 years trying to get back to that point. Anyway, it will be interesting to see if any members of the New York media ask Rodgers, a noted ‘Jeopardy!’ fan who has even hosted the show in the past, if he caught this episode of the show.