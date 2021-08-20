YouTube
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Confirms He ‘Definitely Would’ve’ Hosted ‘Jeopardy!’ If He Was Offered The Job

TwitterAssociate Editor

There was a stretch this offseason where Aaron Rodgers looked like he was going to have a whole lot of time on his hands as tension with the Green Bay Packers led to rumors that he was seriously considering retirement. That didn’t happen — Rodgers agreed to a new deal to stick around and possibly do a few more Lambeau Leaps before his football career comes to an end — but despite that, he still wanted to try his best to fill the late Alex Trebek’s shoes.

Rodgers, a well-documented Jeopardy! superfan, got the chance to guest host the show last season, and made a pretty strong case that he deserved the opportunity to be in contention for the gig. That didn’t happen, as Jeopardy! made the widely-scrutinized decision to hand the reins of the show (at least for non-special episodes) to Mike Richards, but on Friday, Rodgers confirmed that he would have been honored to take over if it could have worked with his football schedule.

“Yeah, I definitely would’ve,” Rodgers told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio when asked if he would have accept the opportunity. “I mean, if they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure.”

This interview happened before Richards resigned amid a flurry of controversy regarding things and actions from his past that had been unearthed following his appointment to the post. So now, Jeopardy! can go in one of three directions: 1. Have Mayim Bialik, who is set to host primetime specials of the show, take over full time, 2. Look for someone else or, 3. Just give the job to Rodgers.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×