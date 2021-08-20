There was a stretch this offseason where Aaron Rodgers looked like he was going to have a whole lot of time on his hands as tension with the Green Bay Packers led to rumors that he was seriously considering retirement. That didn’t happen — Rodgers agreed to a new deal to stick around and possibly do a few more Lambeau Leaps before his football career comes to an end — but despite that, he still wanted to try his best to fill the late Alex Trebek’s shoes.

Rodgers, a well-documented Jeopardy! superfan, got the chance to guest host the show last season, and made a pretty strong case that he deserved the opportunity to be in contention for the gig. That didn’t happen, as Jeopardy! made the widely-scrutinized decision to hand the reins of the show (at least for non-special episodes) to Mike Richards, but on Friday, Rodgers confirmed that he would have been honored to take over if it could have worked with his football schedule.

“Yeah, I definitely would’ve,” Rodgers told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio when asked if he would have accept the opportunity. “I mean, if they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure.”

This interview happened before Richards resigned amid a flurry of controversy regarding things and actions from his past that had been unearthed following his appointment to the post. So now, Jeopardy! can go in one of three directions: 1. Have Mayim Bialik, who is set to host primetime specials of the show, take over full time, 2. Look for someone else or, 3. Just give the job to Rodgers.