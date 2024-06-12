It’s been a strangely big news week in the world of competitive eating, as Major League Eating and the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest announced on Tuesday that Joey Chestnut had been banned from the July 4 event after signing an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods as they launch a line of vegan hot dogs.

Major League Eating addresses Joey Chestnut's choice to represent a rival brand, expressing disappointment and hope for his return to Nathan’s Famous. pic.twitter.com/NrbK4aRUc8 — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) June 11, 2024

The reasoning for him being banned was Nathan’s deemed Impossible Foods a competitor, and as such they wouldn’t let Chestnut compete, which apparently surprised the hot dog eating world record holder.

(1/3)I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024

(3/3) Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024

His final note of “you will see me eating again soon” was a hint at the news that dropped on Wednesday, in which Netflix announced they would be pitting Chestnut against his former rival and 6-time Nathan’s contest champ, Takeru Kobayashi, who was similarly banned from Major League Eating competitions years ago and recently announced his retirement from competitive eating.

A rivalry simmering for 15 years. CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF — the ultimate hot dog eating competition — will air LIVE on Netflix, Monday, September 2. pic.twitter.com/MeVQP1lQuS — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2024

Netflix was able to get Kobayashi to get back in the game and he and Chestnut will go head-to-head on Labor Day for the first time in 15 years, when Chestnut beat him in a sudden-death 5 dog eat-off in the 2009 Nathan’s contest. The two released statements on the special showdown via press release.

“Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival,” said Chestnut. “Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry and I can’t wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It’s time to give the people what they want!” “Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time,” said Kobayashi. “This rivalry has been brewing for a long time. Competing against Joey live on Netflix means fans all over the world can watch me knock him out.”

The exact time for the contest is still TBD on September 2, but it will be fascinating to see how Chestnut-Kobayashi performs in terms of viewership compared to a Nathan’s July 4th contest without either in the field.