joey chestnut
Getty Image
Sports

Joey Chestnut And Takeru Kobayashi Will Compete In A Labor Day Hot Dog Eating Contest On Netflix

It’s been a strangely big news week in the world of competitive eating, as Major League Eating and the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest announced on Tuesday that Joey Chestnut had been banned from the July 4 event after signing an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods as they launch a line of vegan hot dogs.

The reasoning for him being banned was Nathan’s deemed Impossible Foods a competitor, and as such they wouldn’t let Chestnut compete, which apparently surprised the hot dog eating world record holder.

His final note of “you will see me eating again soon” was a hint at the news that dropped on Wednesday, in which Netflix announced they would be pitting Chestnut against his former rival and 6-time Nathan’s contest champ, Takeru Kobayashi, who was similarly banned from Major League Eating competitions years ago and recently announced his retirement from competitive eating.

Netflix was able to get Kobayashi to get back in the game and he and Chestnut will go head-to-head on Labor Day for the first time in 15 years, when Chestnut beat him in a sudden-death 5 dog eat-off in the 2009 Nathan’s contest. The two released statements on the special showdown via press release.

“Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival,” said Chestnut. “Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry and I can’t wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It’s time to give the people what they want!”

“Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time,” said Kobayashi. “This rivalry has been brewing for a long time. Competing against Joey live on Netflix means fans all over the world can watch me knock him out.”

The exact time for the contest is still TBD on September 2, but it will be fascinating to see how Chestnut-Kobayashi performs in terms of viewership compared to a Nathan’s July 4th contest without either in the field.

Listen To This
The Best Songs Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors and
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Good Looks’ ‘Lived Here For A While’ Is One Of 2024’s Best Rock Albums
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors and