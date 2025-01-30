On Thursday, a bombshell report from the Baltimore Banner details alleged inappropriate behavior by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker towards six massage therapists in the Baltimore area at various spas from 2012-16.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior at four high-end spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore region, according to six massage therapists, including exposing his genitals, brushing two of them with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after three of his treatments.

Tucker’s attorneys denied the allegations, and Tucker released a lengthy statement calling them “unequivocally false”. Six therapists went on record with the Banner detailing extremely similar experiences with Tucker. Two of the spas said through attorneys that they banned Tucker as a client and made him aware of that in a phone call, which Tucker’s lawyers also denied.

Per the Banner, most of the six women they spoke to had not known each other prior to being contacted for the story, but provided very consistent accounts of Tucker’s behavior. The Banner also corroborated the stories with a number of their colleagues who recalled being told of the incidents at the time — and include a screenshot of a private Facebook post by one of the therapists in 2013.

Five of the women said Tucker asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs while he had an erection. Then they said he repeatedly wiggled his pelvis to remove the sheets, which fully or partially exposed his genitals. Two women said Tucker brushed them with his exposed penis. Three said, when they returned to the treatment room after Tucker left, they discovered a large wet spot on the massage table, which they strongly believed to be ejaculate.

The accounts of Tucker’s alleged behavior follow a similar pattern to that of Deshaun Watson. The defense from Tucker’s attorneys is that athletes move around due to the intensity of massages, and the wet spot could’ve been anything — sweat, water, massage oil, etc. However, the therapists make clear that his movements to uncover himself were not just normal behavior during a massage, and also state there was no confusion as to what was left on the massage table. The Banner spoke with four other massage therapists, referred to by Tucker’s attorneys, that have worked with Tucker recently and described positive experiences.

The NFL said it will “look into the matter” and claims that it became aware of the allegations against Tucker on Thursday when the story came out.