UFC

Less than an hour after being crowned the new UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman already apparently has his first opponent lined up. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, interim welterweight champ Colby Covington will challenge Usman in a title unification fight.

BREAKING: I'm told UFC has already informed Colby Covington he will receive the first shot against newly crowned champion Kamaru Usman. No date or venue for you yet, but Covington will get the shot. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 3, 2019

Usman became the first African-born UFC champion in his victory over Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. He’s unbeaten with 10 victories since landing in the UFC, with signature decision wins over top contenders Demian Maia, Rafael Dos Anjos and Woodley.