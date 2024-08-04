LA Knight won the United States championship, pinning Logan Paul on Saturday night at SummerSlam from the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Paul made his entrance flanked by Machine Gun Kelly, while Knight pulled up to SummerSlam in a stolen PRIME truck, destroying the driver side window before getting started.

Knight and Paul went back in forth, with Paul showing yet again why WWE is bullish on the level he can reach.

MGK tried to make his presence felt, handing over brass knuckles to Paul, who used them to knock down Knight. The brass knuckles weren’t enough though, as Knight made his way back to his feet, reversed a Buckshot Lariat attempt, and connected on the BFT for the pinfall.

Knight’s win felt long overdue, with his meteoric rise following the YEAH! movement all the way to an unsuccessful title opportunity against Roman Reigns. It’s taken some time for Knight to work his way back, but after a WrestleMania 40 win over AJ Styles and a few months trying to find his footing, it appears he’s back on his path to the top.

Whether he eventually reaches the main event scene is unknown, but his blend of ring work, mic work, and pure star power sure feels like a bet to one day hold the biggest prize in WWE.