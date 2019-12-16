‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple’ Is Getting A ‘Grown Up’ Reboot On Quibi

Quibi’s content barrage has included a number of big names, but now they’re getting serious by reviving a game show with a big talking stone head. The forthcoming streaming service announced on Monday that they’ll revive Legends Of The Hidden Temple, the Nickelodeon game show beloved by 90s kids with an affinity for cheap group Halloween costumes.

The show pitted groups of two players against each other in trivia and physical challenges, with one group given the chance to make a Temple Run for fabulous prizes. It looked extremely hard and slightly scary, but was a beloved part of Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1995 and years later in reruns.

A Legends movie returned a few years ago, part of an earlier nostalgia wave that brought a Hey Arnold film to Nickelodeon as well. But this time things are a bit different on Quibi. According to a release, the show is meant for adults, not kids.

This new, supersized, reimagined version will preserve many of the favorite original elements of the show – the Moat Crossing, Olmec and the Temple Run – but will see them “grown up” for an audience that’s grown up along with them. The entire set will be taken out of the studio, into a jungle and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line. So get your knee and elbow pads ready, because Quibi will soon be looking for superfans to play. But beware, this action-packed competition will test your adventure skills at a whole new level. Enter at your own risk – “the choice is yours and yours alone.”

It’s unclear if Kirk Fogg will return to host things, or where the show will take place outside of the traditional studio. And where will Olmec go? But it’s clear that the people involved are excited. One of the show’s original creators, Scott A. Stone, who will serve as executive producer and called its return “a dream come true” according to the release. It’s yet another intriguing addition to Quibi, which launches in early 2020 and has a slew of new shows on the horizon thanks to a massive investment in new content. In this case, I suppose, new old content.