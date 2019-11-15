What Exactly Is Quibi, The Platform That Drew Bill Murray Out From Under His Rock?

With the glut of streaming services available in 2019, the dream of an a la carte cable package of the early aughts has become a dystopian nightmare of heavy bandwidth and multiple monthly charges on your credit card. But for every Disney+ or Apple TV+ there are more abstract options available. Like Quibi, for example.

If you’ve paid any attention to entertainment news in recent weeks, you know Quibi is coming. And there are a lot of people planning shows with Quibi. Kevin Hart has something called Action Show in the works. Stephen Spielberg will give it a horror show you can only watch at night. WWE is making content for it, so is Eric Andre, and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe will get a documentary made about it (and its turf war with DC) when the platform launches.

But what is Quibi? And where did Quibi come from? Perhaps this question is more relevant considering that Quibi managed to land Bill Murray as a recurring guest star in an upcoming series called The Now.

The network announced Friday that Murray had signed onto the Peter and Bobby Farrelly comedy about Dave Franco’s Ed Poole realizing he needs to live in The Now after learning various other members of his family had committed suicide. According to a release, Murray’s character details are meant to be “under wraps.” Variety reported Friday that Murray’s scenes had wrapped up, though the show itself is still in production. Other than Murray and Franco, the cast includes O’Shea Jackson Jr., Daryl Hannah, and Jimmy Tatro as leads, as well as Alyssa Milano, Rob Yang, and Lex Scott Davis in smaller roles.

Quibi is trying hard to define itself as something more than just another platform for streaming TV shows and movies. It describes itself as a tech start-up based in Los Angeles. And its name apparently comes from a portmanteau of “quick bites,” in case you were wondering.

So where did it come from? Founded by former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi wants to attract young viewers with “quick bites” of content and has built up an impressive ad network for the platform, which is slated to debut in April 2020. According to Variety, Quibi has more than $100 million in ad sales already lined up from companies like Google, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Walmart, Progressive, and AB InBev. More importantly, it plans to spend more than a billion dollars on content in its first year, which is likely why so many big names have signed on to make things for Quibi. It’s also nailed down investments from a variety of other media companies.