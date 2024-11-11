Liv Morgan Found Purpose On Her Revenge Tour To The World Title

Before kicking off the Liv Morgan World Tour, and before becoming the first Women’s Crown Jewel Champion, the current Women’s World Champion sat at home nursing a dislocated shoulder. As Liv Morgan recovered for six months throughout 2023, she says she had a moment of clarity.

Over the first decade of her career, she’d allowed her ring work to speak for itself. During her time away, Morgan took a step back and felt like she had lacked a true voice or character. As she plotted her return to the ring, she created the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour built around the realities of her injury, while envisioning a path back to the top of the WWE mountain.

“The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour,” Morgan tells Uproxx Sports, “gave me such a purpose.”

Some of the best stories in professional wrestling have been at least somewhat based in reality, and the way Morgan was injured gave her a motive, direction, and something so personal and true, that it allowed her for the first time in her career to really sink her teeth into a story.

“Rhea (Ripley) really did dislocate my shoulder,” Morgan says. “I really sat home for six months watching her ascend to the top of the division. And so it was all really personal to me, and I used all that to come back and do exactly to her what she did to me. But I did that and more.”

While she’s navigated trying to find her character throughout a decade in WWE, elements of who Morgan is as a person have helped her continue to chip away at this dream. Her drive, passion, wanting to learn as much as she can, and desire to give herself an opportunity to see what she could achieve has brought her this far.

“(My time away) just gave me the time and space that I needed to really settle into my own, which brought out the best version of Liv Morgan than we’ve seen thus far,” Morgan says.

The last seven months have been a whirlwind for Morgan. She kicked off the Raw after WrestleMania 40 with a beatdown of Ripley that would alter the trajectory of her career. A legitimate shoulder injury suffered in the melee forced Ripley to relinquish the title and led to Morgan beating Becky Lynch for the belt. That win kickstarted the pivotal run of her career, with new twists and turns added by the month.

“I like to believe that everything happens for a reason. Even if you don’t know the reason, I know that’s so cliche, but I really live my life by that. And so even when things happen that I feel are bizarre or even unfortunate things, I always tend to think that on the other side of it, it is going to be for a greater purpose,” Morgan says.