There is nothing that signals the end of summer quite like the return of NFL training camp fight clips to social media. This week, the Lions and Giants have gotten together for joint practices and through two days we have already had more fights than you can count on one hand.

Monday saw a number of scraps between the two sides, and things had not calmed down on Tuesday when the two teams took the field together again. Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers and Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph got involved in the most aggressive of the fights so far, as Nabers gave Joseph a quick shot as he jogged back after an incompletion, and Joseph ran him down and started swinging wildly, as the two exchanged a bunch of punches and sparked a brawl between the teams.

Fireworks and fights are back! #giants Rookie Malik Nabers and #lions Kerby Joseph throwing punches pic.twitter.com/QHqUt7s2Yx — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 6, 2024

Getting into fist fights while wearing helmets is always funny to me, but it’s even funnier now that everyone wears the guardian helmets in training camp. I will say, it does mitigate some of the damage you can do to your hand because you’re punching something padded rather than a hard helmet, but you’re just not going to do any real damage to a guy swinging on him when he’s wearing a doubly protected helmet.

It’s probably not a surprise that these two teams keep getting into it given the personalities of their coaches, as Dan Campbell and Brian Daboll are at the top of the Football Guy rankings among NFL coaches and probably love that tensions are running high. It’s only Tuesday, though, so they need to pace themselves if they’re going to get through these practices.