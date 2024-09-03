The ManningCast Made A Cameo-Filled Musical To Kickoff The 2024 Season

The ManningCast will return to ESPN2 for its fourth season, as Peyton and Eli will continue their alternate broadcast of select Monday Night Football games in 2024. This year, they’ll be joined by Bill Belichick in the first half each week, which will hopefully mean more football talk (which has always been the show’s strength) and a little less of the remote interviews where everyone is operating on just enough of a delay to awkwardly step on each other constantly.

That said, the celebrity appearances are still going to be a staple, and the Manning’s rolodex was on full display for their annual preseason promo. A year after doing a casting call bit, the Manning brothers embarked on a more ambitious journey in 2024 — shooting a musical filled with cameos from various celebrities, players, and coaches. The 10-minute long promo features celebrities you’d expect to see like Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg (who I assume just answer the phone by saying, “yes, I’ll do it”) to others that are more surprising like Robert Downey Jr. — I’m not sure if this filled a requirement for his Dr. Doom promo for Disney, but he does a bit with Archie Manning calling him “Tony.”

And then there’s the cavalcade of football people, with Roger Goodell literally pulling the plug on the show, a coaching barbershop quintet of John Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McVay, Brian Daboll, and Mike McDaniel (led by Andy Reid), and a bunch of player cameos from the likes of Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, Myles Garrett, Ja’Marr Chase, and more — including letting Justin Tucker show off his singing chops.

At the end, they revealed this year’s ManningCast schedule, which will start with Bills-Jets in Week 1 and feature 10 regular season weeks — including a Week 7 doubleheader — plus ESPN’s Wild Card matchup.