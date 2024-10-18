There were a lot of sporting events on television on Thursday night, with the ALCS and NLCS taking center stage, Thursday Night Football in New Orleans for a hideous Broncos-Saints matchup, and a pair of college football games. The game probably furthest from the radar for most fans was Georgia State taking a visit to Marshall for a Sun Belt showdown.

The Panthers were healthy underdogs, as they’ve struggled ever since stunning Vanderbilt earlier this season (which looks like an even crazier result now), catching more than a touchdown (8.5 to 9.5, depending on the book and when you got it) on the road in Huntington, with a total ranging anywhere from 47.5 to 51.5. This is important information because the only people locked in on Georgia State-Marshall on Thursday night with baseball playoffs, the NFL, and an ACC game all happening at the same time were either alums of the two schools or people who had money on the game.

After the first half, it looked like those with the Over and Marshall would be celebrating, as the Herd led 25-10, but the Panthers closed the gap and the scoring pace slowed way down, as Marshall’s lead had dwindled down to 25-20 with two minutes to play and the Herd with the ball deep in their own territory. Those with the Panthers and the Under had to feel pretty decent about their chances, as a first down or two is all Marshall needed to put the game on ice.

That comfort lasted one play, as Marshall’s A.J. Turner took a read handoff from the 12, turned the corner with blockers in front, and outran the entire Georgia State defense to the end zone.

AJ TO THE HOUSE !!! pic.twitter.com/u8eINEAQp0 — Marshall Football (@HerdFB) October 18, 2024

That killed the Under and Georgia State didn’t have a last gasp TD in them, meaning folks who took the Panthers and the points did not get home either. It’s not the worst weeknight beat of the season (Michigan State kicking a field goal down three scores with 30 seconds left to cover still holds that title) but it’s certainly a gross way to start your week, losing on a straight run play that goes for 88 yards.