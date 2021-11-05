matt lafleur aaron rodgers
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur 'Most Likely' Won't Watch Aaron Rodgers' Interview On Pat McAfee's Show

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is in tough spot with the current Aaron Rodgers situation, particularly after Rodgers gave an interview on Friday to Pat McAfee explaining what alternatives medicines he took instead of a COVID-19 vaccine, how he’s turned to Joe Rogan for advice, and much more.

During his media availability on Friday, LaFleur visibly looked over the whole situation when asked if he was comfortable with players using alternative medicines.

“I don’t even know what that word means or what that term is,” LaFleur said. “I mean, I don’t know what you’re trying to get from me.”

Later in the same press conference, LaFleur said that he most likely would not listen to the Rodgers interview and said that he “was not worried about it being a distraction” for Green Bay’s Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

LaFleur’s reaction here is understandable. The look on his face with the glazed over eyes and the apathetic tone to his voice say it all: he would rather do anything else than have to answer questions about Rodgers’ medical choices. Luckily for LaFleur, Jordan Love is vaccinated and still wearing a mask because he is in the league’s COVID protocols as a close contact. So at least he’ll have one quarterback on Sunday.

