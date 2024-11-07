Mercedes Moné Is Leading The Next Evolution Of AEW’s Women’s Division

The last year has been a whirlwind for Mercedes Moné, and more than six months into her AEW tenure, there’s plenty to be grateful for.

What was once considered a career-ending ankle injury could have sidelined Moné for good, she refused to accept the possibility of her childhood dream being over, instead choosing optimism, and willing herself back into the ring.

“It’s really just leading with gratitude, thankful to be a part of this wrestling community still,” Moné tells Uproxx Sports. “The last year was the craziest year of my whole life, not knowing where I was going to be in wrestling, but leading with gratitude and staying positive.”

Moné landed in AEW in March, carrying the same mindset she’s had throughout her career as she’s trail blazed a new path for women’s wrestling.

“(I knew) where I wanted to be and what I want to leave in professional wrestling, to take this women’s division to whole new heights all over the world,” Moné says. “I wanted to have more for women’s wrestling, so I knew going to AEW was the place to be to make that happen. I feel like the women’s division has really changed the game. The women’s division has been the best it’s ever been. The women’s storylines are headlining AEW pay-per-views. So it’s just been amazing to come this far and I’m really excited for more.”

For most athletes, an injury the severity of Moné’s typically requires at least two years to be back at full strength. She says she feels amazing being back in the ring and admits the toughest part of this journey is in the past.

“For me, it was just mentally going into the ring and training and being like, okay, I don’t want to be scared of climbing the top rope. I don’t want to be scared of jumping off the top rope. I don’t even want to be scared of running, because due to my injury, I couldn’t walk for over three months,” Moné says. “So just telling myself that I still got this. I got to train with Tyler Breeze for three months preparing myself for my AEW debut. And it was just getting my confidence back in the ring. That’s what really took some time. But now I’m feeling better than ever, and here I am as two belts Moné, so I’m feeling great.”

After returning to the ring in May, Moné was quick to find gold around her waist. She defeated Willow Nightingale to earn the TBS title before claiming the NJPW STRONG Women’s championship just a month later. After sitting in the stands at All In at Wembley Stadium last year, Moné battled Britt Baker in London this year. She’s continued to find her footing in matches against Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, and most recently, Queen Aminata.