Netflix got into the sports documentary game back in 2021 with its Untold series. Everything from the Malice at the Palace to the BALCO scandal have been put under the spotlight as part of the series, and on Monday, Netflix announced that three new docs are coming out later this year.

Topics from the NFL, college football, and soccer will be covered, and three individuals — former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair, former Michigan football analyst and the centerpiece of their 2023 sign-stealing scandal Connor Stalions, and ex-USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo — are the focal points of each of the three documentaries. Each of them will be released on a Tuesday, with the first one, The Murder of Air McNair, hitting the platform on Aug. 20. Sign Stealer will be released a week later, while Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer comes out on Sept. 3. There is no word on whether there will be any more Untold episodes this year.

The Untold series dates back to 2021, when Netflix released Untold: Malice at the Palace. Five documentaries were released in the series’ first year, with four more coming out in both 2022 and 2023. The last one to hit the streaming platform came in 2023, when Untold: Swamp Kings told the story of the Florida Gators from 2005-09 under Urban Meyer.