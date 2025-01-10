The NFL Has Moved Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card Game To Arizona

The NFL announced on Thursday that it will be moving Monday night’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game to Arizona due to the ongoing fires that are ravaging the Los Angeles area.

In the interest of public safety, Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Fram Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL announced today. The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs, and the NFLPA. The game will be televised on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes at its scheduled 8:00 p.m. ET time. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT Friday morning through Seatgeek.com for Rams Season Ticket Members and Noon PT to the general public. More information on ticket sales will be provided as soon as possible.

It is a wise decision given the ongoing uncertainty about the fires, which have caused significant damage in a number of neighborhoods, forcing more than 180,000 residents to evacuate, and destroying thousands of homes and buildings. Considering how many fans would be traveling in for the game, making the announcement prior to the weekend gives fans time to change plans and look to adjust flights and hotels for Arizona. It also allows the teams time to prepare for a new travel schedule.

The NFL is the latest sports league to adjust its schedule for the fires, as the NHL and NBA have each postponed games this week due to the catastrophic fires.